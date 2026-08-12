Authorities in Russia's Orenburg Region are introducing fuel sales limits amid the "difficult situation" in this region after a Ukrainian strike earlier this week on the Orsk refinery, the region's governor, Yevgeny Solntsev, announced today, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

"Dear residents of our region, I will be honest with you: a difficult situation has arisen with the supply of fuel in the region", the governor wrote in a post on Telegram.

He added that he was introducing restrictions on the sale of fuel, including a ban on filling canisters, limits on the quantities sold, as well as a system for alternating fuel purchases on even and odd dates, depending on the vehicle's registration number.



Russia is currently experiencing fuel shortages in all 11 of its time zones since Ukraine began attacking its refineries earlier this summer, although the situation in some regions has already improved, Reuters notes.

Other Russian regions have also introduced restrictions such as those in Orenburg region, Reuters reports.