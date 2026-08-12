Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a direct threat to confiscate European merchant ships, accusing Brussels of "state piracy" due to the strengthened sanctions targeting the Russian "shadow fleet".

In a sharp speech, the Russian president stated that Moscow reserves the right to conduct reconnaissance operations on the high seas and is preparing the legal framework for the detention and seizure of vessels under the flags of EC countries, Euronews reported.

ΠThe latest package hits almost 200 ships from fleet at once. In total, the EC has targeted about 350 ships, according to experts.

Modern piracy

The Kremlin's threat comes after a series of new restrictions imposed by Brussels aimed at tankers carrying Russian oil outside the established price ceilings.

According to Πytin, the actions of European countries represent a gross violation of international maritime law, which cannot be left without a categorical response from the Russian Navy.

The Swedish decision marks the first case in which a European state has returned to Ukraine a confiscated Russian vessel related to the illegal export of agricultural products by the occupied territories.

In addition, France, Great Britain and Belgium have also seized or detained ships connected to the network in recent months.

Moscow is outraged. Putin called it "piracy and banditry". And it is known that Russia "will open all the way - everywhere", quoted by the Moscow Times.

It makes it clear that the response will not necessarily be in the waters where the Russian ships were seized, but "wherever Russia considers it necessary, including in the Pacific Fleet's zone of responsibility".

These are hotter waters

The Russian President sent a message from the cruiser "Baryag" near the island of Sakhalin, where their naval fleet conducted exercises.

Dmitry Medvedev also noted that many ships of European carriers sail under the so-called "convenient flags", just like the Russians. According to "Reuters" Russia has already begun deploying warships to escort its merchant ships.

Sakhalin Island, Russia

The maneuvers off the coast of Sakhalin Island come just a week before planned joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which will test scenarios for a possible invasion by North Korea.

Regional tensions remain exceptionally high, supported by the latest accusations of Kiev and Seoul, that Πxenyan and Moscow continue to increasingly actively strengthen joint military cooperation.