Trump announces emergency news about crashed US helicopter near Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump assured today that pilots of a US Apache attack helicopter are unharmed, after the American newspaper "New York Times" reported that the aircraft crashed yesterday near the Strait of Hormuz, reported Agence France-Presse, reported BTA.

The causes of the incident are still unknown, the "New York Times" indicates.

In response to a journalistic question, Trump said only that "the pilots are fine, no one was injured".

"We will publish a report on this issue tomorrow", added the American president.

Earlier, he assured that American diplomacy was making "last-ditch efforts" to conclude an agreement with Iran to end the conflict in the Gulf.

"We are making a last-ditch effort to conclude a very, very good agreement", Trump emphasized, indicating that such an agreement would be concluded "within two to three days".