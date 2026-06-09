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Trump announces emergency news about crashed US helicopter near Strait of Hormuz

Trump announces emergency news about crashed US helicopter near Strait of Hormuz

Trump assures that pilots of US helicopter that crashed near Strait of Hormuz are unharmed

Jun 9, 2026 11:20 47

Trump announces emergency news about crashed US helicopter near Strait of Hormuz - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump assured today that pilots of a US Apache attack helicopter are unharmed, after the American newspaper "New York Times" reported that the aircraft crashed yesterday near the Strait of Hormuz, reported Agence France-Presse, reported BTA.

The causes of the incident are still unknown, the "New York Times" indicates.

In response to a journalistic question, Trump said only that "the pilots are fine, no one was injured".

"We will publish a report on this issue tomorrow", added the American president.

Earlier, he assured that American diplomacy was making "last-ditch efforts" to conclude an agreement with Iran to end the conflict in the Gulf.

"We are making a last-ditch effort to conclude a very, very good agreement", Trump emphasized, indicating that such an agreement would be concluded "within two to three days".