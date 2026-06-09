Russia: No plans yet for a phone call between Trump and Putin

There are no plans yet for a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue to maintain contacts with both Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russian-American contacts continue through working channels for dialogue, including the possibility of contact with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, TASS reported.

Peskov also noted that there is no set date for their next visit to Russia.

According to Peskov, if necessary, a phone call between the presidents of Russia and the United States can be organized operationally, but such a thing is not planned for now, TASS reported. "You know that President Putin and President Trump talk to each other by phone when necessary. Such conversations can be arranged very quickly. At the moment, a conversation is not on the agenda," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the United States has not yet informed Moscow about the conversation between US envoys Witkoff and Kushner with Zelensky. The conversation took place just now, Peskov stressed.