To Europe through the Mediterranean Sea! Greek parliament approves accelerated expulsion of migrants

The Greek parliament approved late on Tuesday legislative changes that speed up the deportation of migrants with rejected asylum applications and allow their transfer to special return centers outside the European Union, after bilateral agreements with third countries have been concluded, Reuters reports.

Greece, one of the main entry points for migrants to Europe via the Mediterranean, was among the worst-hit countries during the 2015-2016 migration crisis, when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa reached European shores.

While the number of arrivals is significantly lower than at that time, in recent years the islands of Crete and Gavdos, located closest to the African coast, are reporting a sharp increase in boats carrying migrants, mainly from Libya.

Last week, European Union institutions agreed on new rules that allow member states to send migrants ordered to leave the bloc to centers in third countries. The measure has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups, who warn of the risk of human rights violations.

Greece is working with the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria to set up common return and transit centers for migrants. In parallel, talks are underway on bilateral agreements with non-EU countries, although some negotiations have been temporarily paused.

Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Thanos Plevris said before the parliamentary vote that EU countries are already in talks with potential partners and aim to sign the first agreements this year, so that the centers can start operating in 2027.

According to him, the Greek government has already held consultations with two African countries, but is not revealing their names yet. According to Plevris, this is part of broader efforts by European countries to strengthen control over illegal migration and speed up procedures for returning people without the right to reside in the EU.