Powerful explosion on a street in southern China kills seven

An explosion in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region killed seven people and injured 17 others in the early hours of June 11, Xinhua reported.

The explosion occurred at 1:40 a.m. local time on Thursday night on a street in Xin'an County, which is under the administrative control of Guilin City. Local police officially confirmed the deaths of seven people. 17 people have been hospitalized for medical treatment. According to medical authorities, none of the injured are in life-threatening condition. Other citizens with minor superficial injuries received medical treatment on the spot and have been placed in safe areas.

Local government leaders from Guilin and Xin'an County immediately arrived at the scene. A joint emergency response team has been formed, including police, fire, health and emergency management officials.

Rescuers have completed four full rounds of detailed search operations on the ground.

The authorities and investigating authorities have categorically ruled out a leak or damage to the gas transmission network as the cause of the incident. The official investigation by the public security authorities is ongoing to determine the exact cause and source of the powerful explosion.

There are no reports of Bulgarian citizens being injured or killed in the explosion.

The Bulgarian presence in this particular region is extremely limited. Bulgaria does not have an independent consulate or embassy in the territory of Guangxi Province. Administratively and consularly, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Beijing.

Official statistics on the Bulgarian diaspora in China show that the majority of our compatriots are concentrated in major economic centers such as Beijing and Shanghai. There is no organized Bulgarian community in Guangxi Zhuang. It is possible that individual Bulgarian citizens reside in the region for the purpose of tourism, business or higher education, especially considering the fact that by the end of 2026, holders of ordinary passports can enter China visa-free for stays of up to 30 days.