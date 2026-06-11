Our country is now a member of the European Stability Mechanism

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev participated in the official ceremony of Bulgaria's admission to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in Luxembourg, the press center of the Ministry of Finance reported. The event took place immediately after the official deposit of the instrument of ratification for accession to the Treaty establishing the ESM by Bulgaria with the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union.

After the ceremony of placing the Bulgarian flag among the flags of the ESM member states, Minister Donev participated in the Annual Meeting of the Management Board of the Mechanism. This is the first participation of a Bulgarian Finance Minister in a meeting of such rank. The forum is one of the most important events in the annual calendar of the ESM. It is attended by the finance ministers of the eurozone member states and their delegations.

Galub Donev also held a meeting with the Bulgarians who work in the European institution.

The European Stability Mechanism is the permanent fund for financial support for the eurozone countries. Its main task is to help maintain financial stability, providing support to its members if necessary under clearly defined conditions.

Bulgaria's inclusion in the ESM is the last institutional step in the process of adopting the euro. By joining the ESM, our country deepens its integration into the fiscal and economic architecture of the eurozone.