After the unexpected resignation in London! Prime Minister Starmer will do whatever it takes to keep Britain safe

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured that he "will always do what is necessary to keep our country safe," Reuters reports.

The statement was made after John Healy resigned as Defense Secretary.

He rejected Healy's claim that the government had failed to adequately fund the military.

"You are also right that we must move forward," Starmer told Healy in a letter after the former Defense Secretary said that the Prime Minister and the Treasury were unable and unwilling to allocate the necessary resources to defend the country. The Defence Investment Plan does just that, delivering an unprecedented increase in defence spending in a sustainable way. It will provide the resources our military needs to keep us safe and the clarity the UK defence industry needs to plan," Starmer added.

This refers to an investment plan that the government is due to publish soon.

We recall that Healy resigned after a dispute over military spending, Reuters reports.

He accused Prime Minister Starmer of failing to allocate the government resources needed to defend the country.

The UK Defence and Treasury departments have been in talks for months on how to respond to growing demands for increased military spending. This has delayed Britain’s defence investment plan from last year.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources the nation needs to defend the country at this time of growing threats," Healy said in his letter to Starmer.

The delay has angered Britain’s defence industry, which says it cannot invest in long-term programmes for the country’s security at a time of great geopolitical instability and as the United States moves away from defending Europe.

British security minister Dan Jarvis has been appointed as the country’s defence secretary, Downing Street announced later on Thursday.