Mayor Sergei Sobyanin: Russian Air Defense Destroyed Seven Ukrainian Drones Flying Towards Moscow

The Defense Ministry's air defense forces have destroyed seven unmanned aerial vehicles flying towards Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"The Defense Ministry's air defense system has destroyed seven unmanned aerial vehicles flying towards Moscow. "Emergency services are working at the site of the debris fall," he wrote on his channel on X.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that its forces had struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, southern Russia, as well as facilities related to drone production, Reuters reported.

A statement issued by the military's General Staff said a fire broke out after the refinery was hit overnight. Russian officials in Krasnodar Krai reported that a fire caused by falling debris from a drone was extinguished at the scene.

The Ukrainian military also said that its forces had struck facilities in Russian-controlled Crimea related to the production of drones and vessels.

Parts of the Southern Group of Forces are advancing along a broad front in the northern part of the DPR, and on Thursday active operations were underway to destroy Ukrainian armed forces in the fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovsky region.

This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by "Interfax".

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic. "Formations and military units of the Southern Group of Forces are advancing on a broad front in the northern part of the DPR," the ministry said.

"Active operations are underway to destroy units of the Ukrainian armed forces defending the fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovsky region," the ministry said.

More than 80% of the territory of the DPR is under Russian control, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on June 4 at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. The president then said that "just recently Ukraine controlled about 25%, now it is less than 15% (DPR)".

Both sides also reported deaths and injuries in the attacks on June 11.

Acting Governor of Bryansk Oblast Yegor Kovalchuk reported two casualties in the Ukrainian military's attack on the village of Belaya Berezka.

"The number of casualties from the brutal attack on Belaya Berezka has risen to two," he wrote on the Max messaging app, quoted by "Interfax".

Initially, he reported that there were no casualties in the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Ten residential buildings and three private houses were damaged in the village, as well as the administrative building. After that time, the acting governor reported that one man had died, three were injured, and one was in serious condition.

"The doctors did everything they could, but the wound was too serious; they couldn't save the man," Kovalchuk said.

The acting governor of Bryansk Oblast, Yegor Kovalchuk, reported an attack by Ukrainian forces on a gas station in Starodub.

"Ukrainian armed forces attacked gas stations in Starodub. Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. "One of the victims was transported by ambulance to Bryansk," Kovalchuk wrote on the Max messaging app on Thursday.

He added that five civilian vehicles were damaged by shrapnel in the attack.

Russian troops carried out more than 40 attacks in three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, leaving 12 wounded, Ukrinform reported, citing information reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Khanzha.

The attacks involved drones and guided bombs.

In the Nikopol region, Russian strikes targeted the city of Nikopol, as well as the communities of Marganets, Chervonogrigorovka, Pokrovskoe and Mirovo. Damage was reported to a bank branch, an administrative building, a gas station, private homes and vehicles.

Five people were injured in the area: two men aged 21 and 19, two women aged 61 and 57, and a 15-year-old girl. All will receive outpatient treatment.