Iran: This war is clear - all or none! There will be no oil sales if Tehran is blocked

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that no one will be able to sell oil in a region where Iran is unable to do so. If Tehran's security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will be safe, he insists.

"This war is clear: either all or none", Ghalibaf cut in X.

He added that the security of the Strait of Hormuz lies in the absence of American forces.

This comes after US President Donald Trump warned earlier that US forces would destroy a bridge or a power plant every time Iran fired on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan said earlier in the day that its armed forces had again intercepted Iranian missiles and drones in the past 24 hours, after Iranian armed forces said they had destroyed US equipment and struck US military facilities in Kuwait, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The Jordanian army said that it had intercepted three this morning Iranian missiles aimed at the country's territory, and a fourth fell in a residential area. Six drones were shot down last night, with no casualties or damage reported.

Earlier today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had destroyed a Patriot missile interceptor system and a THAAD anti-missile radar system, as well as setting fire to a helicopter maintenance hangar.

For its part, the regular Iranian army said it had struck several sites in Kuwait in response to US attacks. Among the targets targeted were "US military logistics depots at Camp Doha", fuel tanks at the Ali al-Salem base and an ammunition depot at Camp Arijan.

The Kuwaiti army announced last night that it was responding to "enemy drone attacks", without specifying which targets were targeted.

The Islamic Republic's armed forces, which have been striking neighboring countries allied to the US since the resumption of hostilities between the two countries on July 7, said they would not stop their attacks as long as Iran continues to be attacked.

The US armed forces have launched new strikes against military targets in Iran for the 12th consecutive night, it became clear this morning, the Kuwaiti news agency reported. DPA.

The strikes began at 01:00 today in Iran and ended about five hours later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote in Ex.

The strikes targeted Iranian military targets, including naval capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defense assets, CENTCOM added.

Since the resumption of the blockade of Iranian ports, CENTCOM has returned nine merchant ships and neutralized one, the command said.

According to Iranian state media, missiles hit areas near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported a second missile attack on a military site in Bushehr.

Kuwait's army, meanwhile, said the country's air defenses were "repelling enemy drone attacks following the criminal Iranian aggression."