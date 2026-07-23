The largest in the last four years! The EU included 218 individuals and companies in the new sanctions package against M

The latest package of EU sanctions against Russia is the largest in the last four years, which includes 218 individuals and companies, said today the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Kaia Kallas, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

In a post on a social network, Ex Kallas pointed out that the measures affect over 100 banks and cryptocurrency operators, over 40 ships from the so-called. Russia's shadowy navy, as well as several oil refineries.

The package's sanctions list also includes more than 50 military-industrial enterprises, including key facilities for the production of Russian long-range drones, she added.

Ambassadors of European Union member states have reached an agreement on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, "Reuters" reported earlier, citing four European diplomats.

According to two of the sources, the new package provides for an extension of the mechanism for capping the price of Russian oil for another 12 months. The exception allowing the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries will also be maintained for the same period, and is scheduled to be automatically renewed.

The package also includes the largest expansion of the sanctions list since the beginning of the war - with 250 individuals and entities suspected of helping Russia circumvent international restrictions, including through the use of cryptocurrencies.

There are also restrictions on the import of Russian fish, as well as a ban on issuing visas to participants in the war against Ukraine.

According to "Reuters", the final agreement was reached after Greece withdrew its objections to a key element of the package. Athens initially blocked the extension of the Russian oil price cap, arguing that as the largest maritime country in the EU, it would suffer the most serious consequences for its shipping.

In return, Greece received a concession on the proposal to ban the transport of Russian liquefied natural gas, and instead agreed to maintain the current exemption for the transshipment of Russian LNG destined for third countries.