China claims foreign intelligence agencies are using sea turtles and fish for espionage

China's Ministry of State Security said that foreign intelligence services are using marine animals equipped with sensors to collect sensitive information in Chinese territorial waters, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

In a post on social networks, the Ministry warned of the use of "new types of spy equipment" to extract marine data with potential military significance. According to the message, relatively large marine animals, including turtles and fish equipped with surveillance sensors, have been detected in some Chinese waters.

"These animals move in certain areas to collect sensitive data about the marine environment such as water temperature, salinity and ocean currents. "Then transmit the information abroad via satellite," the ministry said.

Chinese authorities also claim that foreign organizations are using specialized buoys with sensors, as well as equipment on board merchant ships capable of monitoring activity in ports in real time.

According to Beijing, the collected data can be used to produce detailed underwater maps that can help identify potential vulnerabilities in China's coastal defenses.

The ministry called for stricter controls on imported equipment and encouraged fishermen and seafarers to report suspicious buoys or devices found in the waters.

Tensions between China and Western countries over espionage and national security have been ongoing for years, with Beijing and a number of Western governments accusing each other of espionage.

In June 2026, the intelligence alliance The "Five Eyes", which includes the services of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, has warned that Chinese agents are posing as online recruitment specialists to obtain classified information from potential sources.