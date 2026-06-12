Switzerland offers to host a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran

Switzerland has offered its territory as a possible place for the signing of a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran. This was announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the country, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

The department stressed that Bern is fully ready to assist if necessary and maintains close contacts with both Washington and Tehran.

„Switzerland is fully ready. "We maintain close contacts with the US and Iran," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to Swiss authorities, the department is playing an active mediation role in supporting efforts to reach a memorandum of understanding that would strengthen the ceasefire and create conditions for reducing tension around the conflict between the two countries.

The department also specified that Switzerland had been proposed as a possible host country for the signing of a future peace agreement, if the US and Iran decide to include such a condition in their agreements.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Washington and Tehran had already reached an agreement on the text of the peace agreement.

The Iranian side also gave signals of progress in the negotiation process. Tehran has said that a peace deal with the United States has "never been closer," in an attempt to ease tensions following a sharp reaction from US President Donald Trump.

Trump had previously accused Iran of spreading false information about the terms of the deal and said that the statements published by Iran did not reflect what had been agreed between the two countries.

At the end of February this year, indirect talks between US and Iranian representatives were held in Geneva. The meetings took place just days before the start of the Israeli-American military operation against the Islamic Republic, Agence France-Presse recalls.