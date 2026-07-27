The new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will today receive the first head of state on an official visit to London since taking office - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the two scheduled to visit a naval base, PA Media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

This comes a week after the Labour leader, who succeeded Keir Starmer, testified to his "unwavering support" for Ukraine upon entering "Downing Street" 10.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to announce the transfer of intellectual property from Britain to Ukraine for the new British radio-electronic warfare system "Stone Cloak" during the visit of Burnham and Zelensky to the naval base. This will allow Ukraine to produce the technology on a large scale, PA Media explains.

The tablet-sized device is designed to block Russian detection of the drones on which it is mounted. The UK Ministry of Defence has already provided thousands of jammers to Ukrainian forces to support their drone operations.

"The UK stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering", Burnham said. "Russia should not doubt our resolve and we will not back down until we achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine," he added.

"Stone Cloak" is the best British innovation, proven on the front line, and will be vital to protecting the security of both countries," the new British prime minister announced ahead of Zelensky's visit.



Both leaders are scheduled to meet more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen who have spent the past three weeks in the UK taking part in the "Sea Breeze" exercise, which was aimed at strengthening combat capabilities and mine clearance training in the Black Sea.