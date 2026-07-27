The Guards Corps prevents the passage of six ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stopped six vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after they tried to pass through a route that was not authorized by the Iranian authorities, Iranian state television reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"Last night, six vessels that tried to pass through a route other than the approved ones were stopped by the IRGC Navy with warning gunfire and were forced to reverse course," a state television correspondent reported.

Earlier, the television reported only about an incident with a ship, without providing further details.

On Saturday The IRGC announced that it had intercepted four vessels that attempted to pass through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian armed forces have repeatedly prevented ships from passing through the strategic strait by firing warning shots.

Following the resumption of hostilities between Washington and Tehran on July 7, Iran again blocked the Strait of Hormuz - a key sea route for global fuel trade. It announced that it would introduce fees for the passage of ships and allow shipping only along the Iranian coast, AFP recalls.