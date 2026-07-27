Ukraine shoots down 123 Russian drones in night attack, hits port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 123 Russian drones in a massive attack on the night of July 27, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, BTA reports.

According to data from the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have launched a total of 147 drones. The attack was repelled with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and mobile fire groups.

The Ukrainian military reported that hits from 21 Russian drones were recorded in ten locations, and debris from downed drones fell in seven more locations. The Air Force warns that the operation to repel the attack is ongoing and Russian drones are still being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, the acting head of the local military administration, Georgy Reshetilov, announced in a post on Telegram.

According to him, the attacks were carried out with “Shahed” drones yesterday and again this morning. As a result, three civilian ships were damaged, and a 50-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in serious condition.