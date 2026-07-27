Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Ukraine shoots down 123 Russian drones in night attack, hits port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Ukraine shoots down 123 Russian drones in night attack, hits port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Russian forces have launched a total of 147 drones against Ukraine, damaging three civilian ships and injuring one person in attacks on ports

Jul 27, 2026 10:53 46

Ukraine shoots down 123 Russian drones in night attack, hits port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 123 Russian drones in a massive attack on the night of July 27, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, BTA reports.

According to data from the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have launched a total of 147 drones. The attack was repelled with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and mobile fire groups.

The Ukrainian military reported that hits from 21 Russian drones were recorded in ten locations, and debris from downed drones fell in seven more locations. The Air Force warns that the operation to repel the attack is ongoing and Russian drones are still being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, the acting head of the local military administration, Georgy Reshetilov, announced in a post on Telegram.

According to him, the attacks were carried out with “Shahed” drones yesterday and again this morning. As a result, three civilian ships were damaged, and a 50-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in serious condition.