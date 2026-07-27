Ukraine hits Russian export terminal, oil facilities

Ukraine struck an export terminal in Russia's Rostov region overnight, as well as oil facilities in the Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"We are implementing our plan to impose far-reaching sanctions and reduce Russia's ability to finance the war," Zelensky wrote on the X social network, referring to the strikes deep into Russian territory.

For its part, Russia's Defense Ministry said Russian forces had struck two ships carrying military cargo in the port city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently verify this information sources.

In the past few weeks, Russia and Ukraine have increased the intensity of hostilities in the region and in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, with each side launching attacks on dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo ships, Reuters recalls, BTA reported.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 123 drones directed by Russia on the night of July 27, Ukrinform reported, citing a publication on the Telegram of the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces launched a total of 147 drones against Ukraine last night. The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as mobile fire groups.

Ten locations were hit by 21 enemy drones, and debris from downed targets fell in seven other locations.

The Air Force warns that it is still detecting Russian drones in Ukrainian airspace and the attack is ongoing.

Russian forces also struck port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, damaging three civilian ships and wounding one person, the acting head of the local military administration, Georgy Reshetilov, wrote on Telegram.

According to Reshetilov, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in the region yesterday and again this morning with "Shahed" drones. According to him, a 50-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.