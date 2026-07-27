Authorities in Venice have collected over 5 million euros in revenue from the introduced entrance fee for tourists

The authorities in Venice have collected over 5 million euros in revenue from the introduced entrance fee for one-day tourists during the current tourist season, DPA reported.

The fee, which is between 5 and 10 euros, is applied for 60 days during the period from April to July, when the city is most visited by tourists.

During this period, over 650,000 one-day visitors paid the fee. For the rest of the year, access to the historic center for tourists who are not staying overnight in the city remains free.

Venice Deputy Mayor Simone Venturini has proposed that next year the entrance fee be increased to between 30 and 50 euros on days when the largest tourist flow is expected.

However, such a change cannot be introduced unilaterally by the municipality. Although the fee is regulated by local ordinance, its maximum amount is set in national legislation, which is why approval by the Italian government is required.

The fee was introduced as a measure to limit and better manage mass tourism in the historic center of Venice.

The historic part of the city is home to nearly 50,000 people - fewer than the number of hotel beds. Tourists who stay overnight in Venice do not pay the entrance fee, but they do owe a tourist tax for their overnight stay.