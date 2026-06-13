Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated his country's desire to maintain its freedom of action regarding Iran in the future.

He made this statement, commenting on negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resolve the conflict.

„Israel must ensure that in the future we retain our ability to act independently to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare accordingly," he wrote in X.

Regarding the negotiations between the US and Iran, Katz expressed the opinion that US President Donald Trump is leading them "based on American interests, including the shared interest with Israel in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons." According to the minister, Israel expects Washington to "adhere to this principle, as well as to other principles regarding missile weapons and the activities of terrorist groups."

Israel insists that any agreement with Iran must include banning Iran's nuclear program, limiting its ballistic missile program and limiting support for Tehran's allied forces in the Middle East.

Israel intends to maintain military control over certain border areas in Lebanon, Syria and part of the Gaza Strip, Katz said, commenting on the US-Iran talks.

“Israel will not withdraw its forces from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to defend our borders and our citizens - from the top of Mount Hermon to the mountains of Lebanon, the Samaria region (northern West Bank) and most of Gaza - from threats from jihadist forces and organizations, drawing a key lesson from the events of October 7,“ Katz wrote in his post.

According to the minister, Israel has a “clear and unambiguous security concept“. “We work against threats both near and far, and we seek solutions, not compromises and concessions“, he added.

“There is much at stake during this period, and we are determined to continue to pursue a robust security policy that will prevent damage to our security achievements and jeopardize our ability to combat the Shiite axis of evil led by Iran and the Sunni axis of evil led by the Muslim Brotherhood.

Currently, in addition to the West Bank, which was created in 1967, the Israeli army controls more than 60% of the Gaza Strip (a campaign has been underway since 2023), the Syrian Golan Heights, captured in 1967, and (as of 2024) a buffer zone in the same area (including the summit of Mount Hermon), as well as several areas in Southern Lebanon, where the stated goal is to create a buffer zone to prevent the shelling of Northern Israel by armed groups of the Shiite movement Hezbollah.