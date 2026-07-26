Russia was completely forced to launch its military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his latest official address. According to the head of state of the Russian Federation, Moscow's actions are a direct and inevitable response to the aggressive policy of Kiev and its Western allies. Putin emphasized that historically, it was Russia that was the only true guarantor of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but the current situation has irrevocably changed the political reality.

In his analysis, the Russian leader made a gloomy forecast for the future borders of the neighboring country. In his words, sooner or later Ukraine will lose its western lands, as neighboring European countries have lasting historical claims to these regions.

Internal conflicts in Kiev and „spiders in a jar“

Describing the domestic political situation in Ukraine, the Russian president did not spare sharp qualifications. He pointed out that there is no unity in Kiev, and political figures and the military leadership are fighting among themselves "like spiders in a jar." These internal disputes, according to the Kremlin, weaken the country's capacity and accelerate its collapse.

Despite the complex situation on the front, the Russian leader has demonstrated complete confidence in the final outcome of the conflict:

End of the operation: The military operation will certainly end sooner or later, with Moscow's goals being met.

The military operation will certainly end sooner or later, with Moscow's goals being met. Full confidence: Putin expressed categorically that the enemy will be finally defeated on the battlefield.

Putin expressed categorically that the enemy will be finally defeated on the battlefield. Resource provision: Russia quite rightly allocates significant state and economic resources to ensure the complete success of the army.

Information warfare and "garbage" on social networks

Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the large-scale disinformation that accompanies the clash in the digital space. The president warned citizens to be extremely critical of their sources of information. He stated that content is being widely published on social media that is "simply garbage" and aims to manipulate public opinion and create a false impression of the real course of events.