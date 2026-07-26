Tensions between Iran and Ukraine have reached a critical point after Tehran officially accused Kiev of carrying out a deadly military attack on an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp statement, stressing that the actions of the “intruders in Kiev“ will not go unanswered. According to the Iranian side, the attack was carried out at the direct request of Israel with the aim of drawing Europe into a wider military conflict.

According to official data released by the Iranian state news agency IRNA (link: according to the requirements of the request for an inactive link – hxxps://en.irna.ir), the attack caused a powerful explosion on board the vessel, in which one Iranian sailor was killed and another was injured. Tehran immediately summoned the Ukrainian chargé d'affaires to express its “strong protest against this criminal and hostile act“.

International reaction and diplomatic offensive

In the hours after the incident, Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi began intensive telephone conversations with key international figures. In a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Araghchi discussed security in the Caspian region and the expansion of the geographical scope of the conflict. The Iranian foreign minister also held urgent consultations with the new head of European diplomacy, Kaya Kallas. In her presence, Araghchi insisted on a "firm and decisive response from the UN Security Council and the European Union" and called for the perpetrators and their supporters to be held accountable.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly confirmed the successful long-range operations. In a statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had achieved "very solid results in the Caspian Sea" against vessels carrying military cargo related to Iran, as well as against a Russian warship. International analysts from publications such as Al Jazeera (link: hxxps://www.aljazeera.com) note that this is the first time that Kiev has attacked targets so deep into the logistics network of Russia and Iran outside the Black Sea.