A passenger bus was hit in a sharp attack by Ukrainian drones in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka (DPR).

A total of four people died in the incident, including the driver of the vehicle, and seven other citizens were injured, the media reported Vedomosti.ru.

Almost simultaneously, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with strike drones in the waters of the Dnieper-Bug Estuary. The target of the attack was two commercial bulk carriers.

According to information from the agency URA.RU, the vessels were transporting military cargo for the needs of the Ukrainian army and suffered serious damage.

In response to technological challenges at sea, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, announced that the country is already building its first unmanned ship with a displacement of 500 tons.

According to the agency Interfax, the innovative small ship will be specialized entirely in locating and hunting enemy submarines and autonomous underwater objects. The project is already included in the state armament program and will serve as the basis for the future Russian fleet of robotic systems.