Russian Ballistic Missiles Hit Kiev: City on Fire

In the early hours of July 30Russia launched a powerful ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, causing a series of explosions, falling debris and large-scale fires in several areas of the city. Air raid sirens in the capital were activated at around 01:07 local time, and almost simultaneously the first detonations of air defenses began.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on his official Telegram channel that the city was under intense attack and urged citizens to immediately seek safe shelters. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the Ukrainian Air Force Command, the attack was carried out with ballistic weapons, which are traditionally more difficult to intercept.

Fallen debris and fires in Kyiv

As a result of the operation of Ukrainian air defense systems and falling fragments of missiles, serious material damage was recorded at several locations. Emergency crews were dispatched to contain fires in two key areas of the capital:

Svyatoshinsky district: A large fire was registered on the territory of non-residential buildings, as well as a fire in a garage cooperative.

A large fire was registered on the territory of non-residential buildings, as well as a fire in a garage cooperative. Obolonsky district: A fire broke out in an industrial and non-residential area.

As of 02:30 Bulgarian time (which coincides with local time in Ukraine), there are still no official and detailed data on the number of possible victims or injured, as information from the rescue services continues to be updated. Kiev residents massively used underground parking lots and metro stations for protection, where queues had formed even before the start of the strikes.

The warning of the attack and regional context

This strike did not completely surprise the military leadership. Earlier on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on social media of a high probability of massive air strikes overnight. The information was based on reports from Air Force Commander Anatoly Krivonozhko, according to which the Russian military had been preparing the operation for several days.

The night offensive did not limit its scope to Kiev. The Ukrainian Air Force also issued warnings of fast-moving missile targets aimed at the Dnieper, Krivoy Rog and Vinnytsia regions, where loud explosions were also reported at the same time.