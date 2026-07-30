The explosive interview of the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov for the media Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua) has caused a serious political shake-up in the country.

The political crisis in Kiev is deepening amid ongoing civil protests in support of Fedorov. In his extensive commentary, he reveals the behind-the-scenes reasons for his removal, the nature of the clashes at the highest levels of power, and the failed reforms.

Ready to return to the Ministry of Defense

Mykhailo Fedorov expressed his categorical readiness to once again occupy the hot seat of Minister of Defense.

„100%. What should I say to the activists who support me? I don't just need some post, but if I return to the government, it should be a functional position. This is the Ministry of Defense“,

the former minister told Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua/news/2026/07/30/8046472/). He stressed that he is fully aware of all future challenges to Ukraine's security.

Reason for dismissal: “I stepped on someone else's interests“

According to Fedorov, reforms in the field of defense procurement and transparent tenders became the main reason for his resignation.

Massive pressure: The processes of digitization and elimination of corruption schemes have caused a wave of discontent in shady business.

The processes of digitization and elimination of corruption schemes have caused a wave of discontent in shady business. Warning to Zelensky: Back in April, Fedorov warned President Volodymyr Zelensky about an upcoming discrediting campaign against him.

Back in April, Fedorov warned President Volodymyr Zelensky about an upcoming discrediting campaign against him. Private interests in the army: “I stepped on the interests of many people and companies“, he said, adding that there were people in the ministry who were literally appointed by private structures.

The mobilization reform was supposed to begin in August

A critical emphasis in his statement is the delay in key structural changes in the army. Fedorov said that his team has prepared a comprehensive vision and restructuring of the process of recruiting military personnel. The plan envisaged the mobilization reform to start in August, so that the accumulated system problems can be finally resolved in September.

The Conflict with Syrsky: Not Personal, But Ideological

Media speculation about a serious rift between the Minister of Defense and the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky was partially confirmed, but with an important nuance.

Sblusk on vision: Fedorov defines the relationship to them as not a Catholic conflict, but an institutional and cultural sblusk on the light.

Fedorov defines the relationship to them as not a Catholic conflict, but an institutional and cultural sblusk on the light. Lipsa to freedom: The problem has come from need for a refund on solutions and given to freedom on young leaders on teren.

The problem has come from need for a refund on solutions and given to freedom on young leaders on teren. Without blocking:Contrary to differences, the Ministry did not block a single decision on the General Staff.

Iznenadvaschata rockada with Klimenko

Eksministart povdigna is veiled and about the beginning, according to which the heir, Denis Klimenko, has made a decision for his negligence. Fedorov shared beforeUkrainian Truth (pravda.com.ua/articles/2026/07/29/8046455/), che bili informiran za candidaturat na Klimenko khest half an hour before the meeting of the faction. The product is shown exclusively and the dynamics are hidden on the personnel exchange in the culoarite for the authorities in Kiev.

What else do we know about the political crisis

Civil dissatisfaction: Poveche from two weeks in Kyiv and other golems Ukrainian Gradove not spirat incriminate demonstrations from Iskane for turning on the reformer at the post mu.

Poveche from two weeks in Kyiv and other golems Ukrainian Gradove not spirat incriminate demonstrations from Iskane for turning on the reformer at the post mu. Reaction to Zelensky: The head of Dzharzhavnia is recognized for lip-synching the synchronicity between Fedorov and Sirsky, which will lead to confusion on the minister, and subsequently to fired by Sirski, replaced by Mikhail Drapati.

The head of Dzharzhavnia is recognized for lip-synching the synchronicity between Fedorov and Sirsky, which will lead to confusion on the minister, and subsequently to fired by Sirski, replaced by Mikhail Drapati. Refusal of another post:The President offered alternative technological and vice-premier chairs to Fedorov, but they were sick of it „decorative purpose without a real tool for special purpose for war“.

Despite being removed, Mikhailo Fedorov remains a key figure. Toi promised yes continue borbata will meet ruskat aggression through technological innovation, regardless of si position.