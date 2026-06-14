Israel reports drone attack from Lebanon amid tensions and diplomatic efforts for peace

The Israeli army reported that the country was attacked by drones launched from Lebanese territory. According to Agence France-Presse, there were no reports of casualties or injuries, BTA reports.

The announcement comes amid growing expectations of a possible agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Israeli military, two hits on Israeli territory were recorded after early warning systems were activated due to the entry of enemy drones.

At the same time, two far-right Israeli ministers, members of the security cabinet, called for retaliatory strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahiyeh - an area considered a bastion of the Iranian-backed movement “Hezbollah“.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on the social network Ex that the attacks on northern Israel were testing the government's official policy on Dahiyeh, insisting that it be implemented “resolutely and firmly”, including by demolishing buildings in The area.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also demanded a firm response, saying that "for every drone there must be a missile" and that Dahiyeh must "pay the price."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would not hesitate to strike the southern suburbs of Beirut if "Hezbollah" fired rockets at settlements in northern Israel. He added that this position was also supported by Washington.

Tensions are rising amid reports that the United States and international mediators are working on a plan for an agreement to end hostilities in the region. According to sources, the inclusion of Lebanon in the potential framework of the agreement is also being discussed, although this has not been definitively confirmed by all parties.

Iran insists that Lebanon should also be part of the possible agreement, while US officials indicate that this issue remains subject to negotiations.