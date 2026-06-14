Japan sends delegation to Greenland to explore rare earth elements

Japan is preparing to send a delegation to Greenland to explore the possibilities of extracting rare earth elements on the Arctic island, the Nikkei news agency reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The visit is planned for this summer, and will include representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, trade companies and the Japan Metals and Energy Security Organization. Meetings and talks with local authorities in Greenland are planned.

Tokyo's interest is focused on potential deposits of rare earth elements, which are of key importance for the production of high-tech products, batteries, electric vehicles and defense systems. Japan has been seeking to diversify its sources of strategic raw materials and reduce its dependence on imports from China for years.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark, has been attracting increasing international interest due to its rich natural resources and strategic location in the Arctic.

The island also came into the focus of world politics at the beginning of the year, after US President Donald Trump again raised the idea of a possible acquisition of the territory by Washington. His statements caused alarm among European NATO allies and a sharp reaction from Denmark and local authorities in Greenland.

According to experts, Greenland's significant reserves of rare earth elements and other critical raw materials are making it an object of increased interest from major world economies, which are seeking to secure access to resources necessary for the energy transition and the development of high technologies.