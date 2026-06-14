Qatari delegation arrives in Tehran for final talks on Iran-US peace deal

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran in an attempt to accelerate the achievement of a peace deal between Iran and the US, for which, according to media reports, negotiations are in the final phase, BTA reports.

According to the Iranian Student News Agency, one of the advisors to Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has arrived in the Iranian capital. The purpose of the visit is to support diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency also confirmed the arrival of the Qatari delegation, indicating that the latest developments surrounding the possible agreement will be discussed during the talks.

Qatar and Pakistan act as mediators in the dialogue between Iran and the US. It seems that the negotiation process is at an advanced stage, although no official date has been announced for the signing of the document.

US President Donald Trump said that the agreement to end the war could be signed today, which he said would allow for the immediate restoration of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Tehran gave a more cautious signal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said that the memorandum of understanding with the US will not be signed today.

„We have to wait for the exact date of the signing to become clear. "Even if this does not happen today, it is not ruled out that the document will be signed in the coming days," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

According to Iranian media, the US, Iran and Pakistan have agreed to sign the agreement electronically, without an official in-person ceremony.