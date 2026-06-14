Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah attack, tensions threaten peace deal with Iran

The Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs after shells were fired from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, News.bg reports.

According to the Israeli army, Hezbollah fired three shells, which Tel Aviv calls a "flagrant violation" of the current ceasefire.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israeli forces had already attacked Hezbollah targets in the "Dahiyeh" neighborhood – a major bastion of the movement in the southern part of the Lebanese capital.

According to Lebanese security sources, the strike was a precision operation with two missiles.

Risk to peace talks

The escalation comes at a particularly sensitive time. Just a week ago, an Israeli strike on the same area led to a new exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran and cast doubt on progress on the prepared agreement between Washington and Tehran.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a peace agreement between the US and Iran could be signed as early as today.

Tehran has long insisted that a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon be part of any broader agreement with the United States. That is why the new tension around Beirut is seen as a potential threat to the diplomatic process.

What's next

There are no reports of casualties from the Israeli strikes so far. International observers are closely monitoring the situation, as a new escalation between Israel, "Hezbollah" and Iran could significantly complicate efforts to reach a broader agreement to stabilize the region.

If the fighting expands, there is a risk that peace talks between Washington and Tehran will be delayed or even temporarily frozen.