Seattle shooting: Multiple injured at food festival

Violence rocks downtown entertainment complex Seattle Center in Seattle on Sunday evening, July 26 (early hours of July 27 Bulgarian time).

According to The Seattle Police Department (SPD), posted on their official X platform account, is conducting a large-scale investigation into a shooting incident that has resulted in “multiple shooting victims“. Authorities urged citizens to immediately avoid the area around the iconic tower Space Needle.

Panic and chaos at Bite of Seattle

The shooting broke out around 6:00 p.m. local time, as the complex was packed with attendees for the finale of the three-day annual food festival Bite of Seattle. Eyewitnesses told American media that they heard between 7 and 8 consecutive shots, followed by mass panic. Users tell how crowds of people began to run and seek cover in nearby buildings, leaving their personal belongings on tables.

Injured: Witnesses at the scene reported at least six injured, including a child. At least one victim was seen lying on the ground with no vital signs, according to reports by local journalists.

Witnesses at the scene reported at least six injured, including a child. At least one victim was seen lying on the ground with no vital signs, according to reports by local journalists. Emergency: All injured are being transported to the regional medical center Harborview Medical Center .

All injured are being transported to the regional medical center . Transport measures: The train The Seattle Center Monorail was shut down immediately after the incident and will remain closed until Monday morning.

Search for shooter

As of 5:48 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 27, 2026, police have not yet detained a suspect. According to initial information from police frequencies, the shooter managed to escape and remains at large. Homicide teams are working at the scene, and the FBI has also been notified of the incident and is monitoring the situation. There is a heavy presence of heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area of “Sue Bird Ct“ and “Thomas St“ streets.