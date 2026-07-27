New airstrike in Russia, two killed in Rostov-on-Don

Two people died in a massive drone attack in Rostov-on-Don.
The airstrikes in the early hours of July 27caused emergency measures in a number of Russian regions, including traffic stops and air defense sirens.
To 5:30 Bulgarian time, the situation in the affected areas remains very complicated:
- Victims in Rostov: In the attack on Rostov-on-Don, railway and port infrastructure facilities were hit. According to local authorities, debris from drones pierced a multi-story residential building in the Proletarsky district, forcing the evacuation of civilians.
- Blockade of the Crimean Bridge: The movement of road transport on the strategic facility is temporarily suspended. Authorities urged drivers on the scene to remain calm and follow the instructions of security services.
- Missile danger in Tatarstan: For the first time in a long time, an official regime of “Missile danger“ has been declared in the Republic of Tatarstan. Air raid sirens have been activated in the capital Kazan and in Naberezhnye Chelny. Kazan Airport has temporarily stopped accepting and taking off aircraft.
- Drones over Lipetsk: A yellow level of air danger and a threat of a UAV attack were also declared in the Lipetsk region. Regional early warning systems urged residents to stay indoors away from windows.