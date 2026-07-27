Massive air alert closes airports in Russia

At 5:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 27, a massive wave of air danger led to drastic security restrictions in several Russian regions.

Airspace closure

Air traffic is blocked in key regions. Due to a real threat of strikes, Kirov Airport has completely stopped landings and takeoffs of civilian aircraft. For the same reason, all flights have been suspended at Yaroslavl Airport, which is redirecting air traffic to alternative destinations.

Full land and air isolation

The security measures affected critical infrastructure in a number of major cities:

Samara has suspended ground public transport indefinitely.

ground public transport indefinitely. In Penza , air defense shot down two drones.

, air defense shot down two drones. An emergency drone alert has been officially declared in the Tula region.

In Tatarstan and Vologda Oblast, local authorities also issued a drone alert.

In the Ulyanovsk region and Chuvashia, sirens have triggered the highest level of danger - a missile alert has been issued.

Official data on the scale of damage or possible casualties are still being clarified by the regional ministries of emergency situations.