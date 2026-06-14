One dead, nine injured in Ukrainian drone strikes in Russian city of Oryol

One person has been killed and nine injured in Ukrainian drone strikes on a residential building in the Russian city of Oryol, south of Moscow, Oryol region governor Andrey Klichkov said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

According to him, the drone attack caused damage to a high-rise residential building, with published photos showing broken and burned windows on several floors. The city has a population of about 300,000.

Klichkov said the situation was under control of emergency services and law enforcement agencies, with clean-up operations and damage assessment continuing on site.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported a drone attack on civilian cars in the village of Kushuhum in Zaporizhia region. Three people were injured in the incident.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, the injured included two men aged 49 and 53, and a 55-year-old woman.

Local authorities have published photos showing damage to cars, and according to the administration, two vehicles were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrinform also reported one person killed in Russian shelling in Zaporizhia region.