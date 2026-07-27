Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia: One dead, six injured

In the early hours of the day, the Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on the city of Zaporizhia.

The airstrike one man was killed and six other citizens were injured, Ukrainian media reported, citing official sources from the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR News: https://bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/507753/rusiya-nanese-vazdushni-udari-sreshtu-kiev-i-harkov). The attack is part of another wave of air terror against major Ukrainian urban centers.

Large-scale destruction in residential areas

According to information from the scene, the drones hit civilian objects in the city. As a result of the explosions, serious material damage was caused to several buildings. Rescue teams are working on the ground to clear the debris and provide first aid to the victims.

Casualties: One male dead on scene.

One male dead on scene. Injured: Six citizens with varying degrees of injuries.

Six citizens with varying degrees of injuries. Damage: Destroyed facades and burned buildings in the urban area.

Part of a coordinated air offensive

The attack on Zaporizhia coincides with massive Russian air strikes recorded at the same time against the capital Kiev and the second largest city of Kharkiv. International observers note a significant escalation in the use of drones and cheap "kamikaze" munitions; against Ukraine's energy and logistics infrastructure in recent days.

As reported by the Reuters news agency (Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/overnight-russian-attack-triggers-fires-ukrainian-capital-kyiv-2026-07-25/), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already warned of an expected increase in the intensity of Russian attacks in the coming hours. Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore airstrikes and to immediately seek the nearest bomb shelters.