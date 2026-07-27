Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "inciting hate" after the mayor said he believes the Israeli leader belongs in The Hague, not New York, the Associated Press reports, News.bg reports.

Netanyahu told Fox News that despite the criticism, he intends to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly in September.

"He should be the mayor of all New Yorkers - Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. Instead, he is trying to pit one group against another," the Israeli prime minister said.

The ICC Warrant Dispute

Last week, Zohran Mamdani said New York lacked the legal authority to execute an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), but urged federal authorities to take action.

"I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He is indicted by the International Criminal Court as a war criminal. "This is an opinion shared by many people because of the consequences of his actions in recent years," Mamdani said.

The mayor later clarified that as the head of the city, he would abide by the current legislation.

"I have also said that I will abide by the laws that apply in New York because I believe that it is important for a leader to adhere to the law."

When asked what specific actions he would take, Mamdani replied that the municipality would do everything the law allows, adding that consultations are being held with the administration's legal department on the matter.

Netanyahu rejects ICC charges

On Sunday, the Israeli prime minister again rejected the charges against him for alleged war crimes, describing them as "false".

He also pointed to the sexual assault allegations against the attorney general of The International Criminal Court, which was removed from office on Friday, said the warrant against it was an attempt to divert public attention.