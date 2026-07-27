Iran: Ukraine made a mistake in the Caspian Sea, there will be consequences

Tehran and Kiev have entered into a sharp diplomatic and military confrontation after Iran officially warned Ukraine that it would soon realize the consequences of its strike on a vessel in the Caspian Sea. According to the official position of the Islamic Republic, the Ukrainian leadership has made a serious “error in judgment“, which threatens to further expand the geographical scope of global conflicts.

Explosion in the Caspian Sea and casualties

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that in the attack, which took place on Saturday morning, an explosion occurred on board a vessel sailing under Iranian flag. The incident is one sailor was killed and another was injured. The ship began its journey from the Russian region of Astrakhan, according to information from the state news agency IRNA (irna.ir).

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran immediately called on the chargé d'affaires of Ukraine to express its “strong protest“ against what it described as a “hostile and criminal act“, violating Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

Ukraine's Position: Legitimate Military Objectives

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on the social network X (x.com) that Kiev had achieved „very strong results“ with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea. According to Ukrainian intelligence (SBU), the target of the operation were cargo ships under international sanctions – specifically targeted as „Port Olya-2“ and „Begey“ – which are used for the secret transport of military cargo and drone components between Iran and Russia.

The Ukrainian side categorically rejected Tehran's claims that the ship was purely civilian, reports the Al Jazeera media network (aljazeera.com). Kiev views these deliveries as legitimate military targets due to the enduring partnership between Moscow and Tehran in the war.

Iran threatens with a tough response

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held urgent phone calls with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Araqchi stated directly on the X network that „what the scoundrel in Kiev did cannot go unanswered“ and accused Ukraine of acting on behalf of Israel to drag Europe into war, Reuters reports (reuters.com).

The head of the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, issued an even harsher warning:

„Every attack on Iran always has its price. Ukraine may soon learn that Iran does not leave actions without consequences. The list of those who made mistakes in their judgment continues to grow!“

Analysts from the Wall Street Journal (wsj.com) note that this incident effectively merges the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East into one, turning the closed Caspian Sea into a new and dangerous hot spot on the geopolitical map.