At the upcoming G7 summit, US President Donald Trump plans to criticize British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his European colleagues over high levels of illegal immigration.

This was reported by The Sunday Telegraph, citing sources in the White House.

They explained that the American leader intends to capitalize on a recent incident in Belfast, Northern Ireland. On June 8, Sudanese citizen Hadi Alodid, who reached Ulster via France and Ireland, stabbed a local resident. Bystanders prevented the murder, but the victim lost an eye and fell into a coma. The attacker has been detained and charged with attempted murder.

“Europe can be a transit route for illegal migration to the United States“, a senior Trump administration official told the publication. “But more importantly, when you change the demographics and values of an ally, you affect the entire alliance.“

An unnamed official also mentioned the risks such processes pose to the “Five Eyes“ intelligence alliance (Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States and New Zealand). “We don't want the “Five Eyes“ countries to be run by Sharia courts. "We do not want mutual defense treaties with societies that are extremely hostile to the very idea that the West should defend itself and guarantee its own existence," the official said.

The summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in Evian (Haute-Savoie, France).