There is a suspect, the motive remains unclear! Attack on the gay parade in Berlin took at least one victim, 16 people w

An attacker drove a car into the gay parade in Berlin (Berlin Pride) and killed at least one person and injured 16, several of them in critical condition. There is a suspect in the case, authorities announced this morning, quoted by DPA, writes BTA.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said that the person was known to the authorities and is believed to be part of Islamist circles in Berlin. The law enforcement representative declined to give further details, as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to initial police reports, at around 10 p.m. last night, a white car hit an unspecified number of people at Pride in the Tiergarten park, forcing organizers to cancel further events at the event.

The car then hit a tree and the driver fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The motive remains unclear for now.

Law enforcement has launched several operations in connection with the investigation, including a search of a home in Berlin's Schöneberg district.

No arrests have been made, as no one was found at the address, Nat told DPA.

He said they are also currently investigating whether the incident was a result of the car crashing into people. There was no follow-up, including whether a person got out of the car and started attacking people with a knife.

"This is what eyewitnesses told us - that there were people lying on the ground with stab wounds."

According to a fire department spokesman, three of the 16 injured have life-threatening injuries, and eight have serious ones. Five people are slightly injured. The serious cases were taken to hospital.

Law enforcement noted that there is conflicting information about whether there was one or more perpetrators. That's why, Nat said, investigators are taking a broader approach to the investigation, but he declined to go into specifics.

More than 2,200 police officers have been deployed in Berlin since yesterday morning, some heavily armed and others operating undercover in civilian clothes, he said.

Emergency services remain on site, and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the incident as an "attack on our free and open society".

"After the peaceful and colorful "Christopher Street Day" (the annual gay pride parade in Berlin – editor's note) this event for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal way", he said.

Wegner thanked the emergency services for their quick response and expressed confidence that there would be a full investigation into the case.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrintz offered regional authorities in Berlin help from the federal government, a spokesman said. Chancellor Friedrich Merz had been informed of the incident in good time.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the German capital yesterday for the annual Pride parade. Organizers said the parade aimed to send a message of democracy, tolerance and diversity.

Berlin Pride is one of the largest LGBT+ events in Europe.