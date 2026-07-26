Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that "the Kiev regime, if it takes the appropriate decisions, can end the conflict "by the end of the day", TASS reports.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the conditions for the cessation of hostilities were outlined by the Russian Foreign Ministry two years ago. He called them clear and consistent.

"Therefore, all this can stop today by the end of the day if the regime in Kiev takes the appropriate decisions," he said.

UNIAN commented that his answer was "cynical".

We recall that earlier, during a meeting with Putin in Omsk, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed freezing the Ukrainian conflict, returning to the Istanbul settlement formula and moving towards peace.

On July 25, the Russian leader held talks with Tokayev. The two presidents participated in the plenary session of the 22nd Interregional Forum for Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which is being held in Omsk on July 24-25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia wants 30,000 North Korean soldiers for its war against his country and is already preparing to receive them, Reuters reports.

As a reminder, under a mutual defense pact, North Korea sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region in 2024 to help Moscow repel a major invasion of the region by Ukrainian forces.

"We also see Russia's cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants another 30,000 North Korean soldiers," Zelensky said in his nighttime video address. "Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia's Voronezh region to receive them."

Zelensky said North Korea was preparing to deliver new ballistic missile launchers to Russia.

"This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons and gain real combat experience in using them, he said. All this poses a threat to every country in Asia that is within range of North Korean missiles."

Zelensky promised that Ukraine would respond to this threat.