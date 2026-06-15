Ukrainian drones attacked Tula, three civilians killed

Ukrainian drones attacked a residential area in Tula. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and three others, including a one-year-old child, were injured, said Dmitry Milyaev, governor of the Tula region, on his channel on Max.

“This night, a residential area in the Tula urban area was attacked by drones. Several private houses and commercial properties in the villages of Yamny, Maslovo, Mikhalkovo and Inshinsky suffered various damages. Unfortunately, according to initial information, three people were killed. Three more, including a one-year-old child, were injured“, he reported.

The governor noted that the injured are receiving the necessary assistance. Emergency services and civil servants are working at the scene, and a government task force has also been created.