Reactions in China after the finalization of the peace agreement between the US and Iran are officially positive, combined with strategic satisfaction and economic relief, euronews.bg reported.

Since Beijing maintained intensive diplomatic contacts during the conflict, the truce is seen as a victory for the Chinese concept of diplomacy.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the agreement, calling on the parties to fully and sustainably comply with the commitments to achieve long-term peace. Even during the negotiations, Chinese diplomacy (through Foreign Minister Wang Yi) held dozens of shuttles with Tehran and regional partners. Beijing is positioning itself as the “silent mediator“, which has indirectly put serious pressure on the Iranian leadership to accept the terms of the ceasefire.

Chinese state media emphasize that the conflict has proven the ineffectiveness of unilateral military pressure and the triumph of the diplomatic approach.

For China, stability in the Middle East has a direct financial dimension. Opening the Strait of Hormuz was the most important economic goal for Beijing. The blockade of the strait seriously threatened global supply chains and caused enormous economic damage.

China is the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil (over 80-90% of Tehran's exports). The fall of the military blockade guarantees the security of Chinese energy supplies and will stabilize prices on the domestic market.

Beijing reports that the military conflict has committed significant resources from Washington. Every missile and military capital spent in the Middle East has diverted US attention from the Indo-Pacific and deterring China around Taiwan.

The gradual lifting of sanctions and normalization of the situation will allow China to continue implementing its strategic 25-year plan for $400 billion investment in Iran.