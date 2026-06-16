Eight people died in the crash of the American B-52 bomber, which crashed in the California desert

Eight people died in the crash of the B-52 bomber, which crashed in the California desert in the United States.

Their deaths were confirmed by Edwards Air Force Base.

“Initial data indicates that there are no survivors in the incident“, the base said in a statement on the social network X.

They specified that the flight was a test. The incident itself occurred shortly after the plane took off at 11:20 a.m. local time.

Two Boeing employees were among the victims.

The B-52H Stratofortress is an American multi-role strategic bomber with a flight ceiling of 15,000 meters. The aircraft is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

In a traditional conflict, it can strike strategic targets, provide support to ground forces, and participate in naval offensive operations.