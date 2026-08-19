Uncertainty over the sea route continues! Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz falls

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell yesterday, preliminary shipping data published today showed, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency notes that this is happening because most ship-owning companies avoided the key sea route due to the lack of clear signals for its opening.

Six commercial vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, according to data from the analytical company “Kpler“ (Kpler) at 02:58 GMT (05:58 Bulgarian time) this morning.

That's down from nine ships the previous day and below the 10-day average of 11 ships per day passing through the strait, Reuters noted.