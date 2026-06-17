Vance: Iran deal will include Israel, Lebanon and Gulf states

The agreement to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran will also include Israel, Lebanon and the Gulf states, announced US Vice President J. D. Vance.

“This is a regional peace agreement. It will include the Persian Gulf, it will include Israel, it will include Lebanon. The idea is for this to be a real regional peace agreement“, he said in an interview with American journalist Megyn Kelly.

On the night of June 15, representatives of the US, Iran and Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, confirmed the agreement for a 60-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The document is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19.

Those who disagree with the US-Iran agreement are essentially advocating endless conflict until the last Iranian is killed, the vice president said.

“They are proposing endless conflict, they want it to continue until every bomb is dropped or every Iranian is dead. That is not what the president of the United States wants,“ he said.

“It seems to me that those who criticize the deal, first, are not considering the actual content of the document, and second, they are not able to offer an alternative. If the alternative is dropping bombs without a clear purpose and without taking into account the clear interests of the United States, then that cannot be called a wise decision made on behalf of the American people,“ Vance concluded.