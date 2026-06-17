US President Donald Trump has changed his position on the war in Ukraine

The United States and US President Donald Trump have changed their position on the war in Ukraine, taking a position that other G7 leaders consider more realistic. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Wednesday while speaking to reporters on the second day of the G7 summit, European Pravda reports, quoted by Focus.

Carney noted that in the past 36 hours he had held seven or eight conversations with US President Donald Trump, discussing a wide range of topics, including Iran, Lebanon and Ukraine.

''In our discussions on Ukraine, we are seeing a shift in the US position, which we believe is more realistic, given the situation on the battlefield, the possible outcome of the war and the defeat of Russia'', Carney said.

''There are still many risks, but I would like to emphasize the change in tone, the change in opportunities in Lebanon and Ukraine. And these are game-changers, the Canadian prime minister added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism that he believed European leaders and US President Donald Trump had reached a common position on the war in Ukraine.

The G7 leaders also expressed their willingness to consider licensing the production of interceptor missiles directly in Ukraine.