Financial difficulties for Hezbollah! The agreement between the US and Iran may unexpectedly help

The interim agreement between the US and Iran may strengthen the positions of the Lebanese Shiite movement "Hezbollah" after Tehran has given signals that it will increase its financial support for the organization when it gains access to some of its frozen assets, sources familiar with the relations between Iran and the group reported, reports "Reuters".

According to diplomats from the region and Lebanese sources, Iranian authorities have assured the leadership of "Hezbollah" that it will receive additional funding after the agreements with Washington come into force. No specific amounts were given.

The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed on Friday. According to the mediator in the negotiations - Pakistan - the document will provide for a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, although the official text has not yet been published.

At Iran's insistence, the ceasefire also covers Lebanon, where "Hezbollah" joined the conflict in March in support of Tehran. The subsequent Israeli offensive led to thousands of casualties and the entry of Israeli troops into the southern part of the country.

Despite the reduction in hostilities, the situation in southern Lebanon remains tense. Iran has warned Israel that a military response may follow if attacks in the area continue, while Israel says it intends to maintain a military presence in parts of the territory.

According to analysts, the ceasefire could bring political dividends for "Hezbollah", which has suffered serious blows in the past two years, including after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria in December 2024.

However, a US representative stressed that Washington would not allow the release of Iranian funds if they were directed to organizations designated by the US as terrorist.

"The funds will not be unfrozen if they are intended for any terrorist organization," the representative said. According to him, the agreement also creates an incentive for Iran to limit the activities of its allied armed groups, since otherwise it will not be able to benefit from the economic benefits of the agreements.

According to data from the US Treasury Department, Iran transferred about $ 1 billion to "Hezbollah" in the first ten months of 2025, despite international sanctions in force.

The war has caused severe damage to Lebanon. Israeli operations have forced nearly a fifth of the population to leave their homes, and a number of settlements in the southern part of the country have been destroyed.

Hezbollah"'s financial difficulties have become visible in recent months. In May, the movement announced it had been forced to cut some of its social benefits, and earlier this month it provided a one-time $200 handout to displaced families, the first such program since the war began.

Experts warn that a potential influx of new Iranian funds could significantly strengthen Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, facilitate the reconstruction of devastated areas and hamper the Lebanese government's efforts to limit the organization's military role.

Among the main contentious issues in the upcoming talks remains the future of Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon. Tehran is demanding a withdrawal of Israeli forces, while Israel continues to insist on Hezbollah's disarmament, a condition that the organization categorically rejects.