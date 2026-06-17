JD Vance: Peace deal with Tehran is not like the Marshall Plan

US President Donald Trump never aimed to appoint Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Iranian shah, as leader of Iran, Vice President JD Vance said, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

"The president of the United States never said that his goal was to appoint Reza Pahlavi as the new leader of Iran", Vance pointed out, adding that "what he said was that if the Iranian people want to rise up... great; "That's their business... that's between them and their government." He said the US goal is to end Iran's nuclear program "either through diplomatic means or through military means, because that's ultimately what they've taken." The vice president described the deal as a "regional peace deal" that would extend beyond Iran to include the Gulf states, Israel and Lebanon. The vice president said that if the Iranians comply with it, there would be a real transformative deal for the Middle East, and if they don't, they won't get any economic benefits. He dismissed claims that the Iran peace deal is like the Marshall Plan. "First, the Marshall Plan "It was a lot of American taxpayer money - this is not American taxpayer money. Secondly, we say you only get the benefits of the deal if the Iranians change their behavior," he said.