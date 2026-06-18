China responds to NATO: Think for yourself!

China responded to NATO's statements about assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine and advised the Alliance to ''think for itself''. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a briefing in Beijing, RBC-Ukraine reports, quoted by Focus

According to the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Beijing adheres to an ''objective and fair position'' regarding the war in Ukraine.

Lin Jian claims that China has not supplied lethal weapons to either Ukraine or Russia.

''China has not provided any lethal weapons to any of the parties to the conflict and has ensured strict control over dual-use goods,'', Jian noted.

Beijing also criticized today's statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the Alliance to reconsider its approaches to China and stop provoking confrontation.

''It is time for NATO to correct its misconception of China, stop provoking confrontations, shift blame and think of itself as a product of the Cold War, about its own role in promoting world peace and stability'', Lin Jian stressed.

China's statement came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke today about Beijing's role in supporting Russia during the war against Ukraine.

According to him, the Kremlin is not waging war alone, but with the support of China, Iran and North Korea.

Rutte also drew attention to Russia's supplies of dual-use goods and attempts to circumvent international sanctions.

“We are not naive. We are watching everything“, the NATO Secretary General stressed.