US-Iran talks in Switzerland canceled

US-Iran talks scheduled for today in the Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock will not take place, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The ministry made the statement after a White House spokesman said US Vice President J.D. Vance had postponed a meeting with Iran's negotiating team. The meeting was supposed to discuss the implementation of the memorandum that Washington and Tehran signed to end the war.

The White House said Vice President J.D. Vance is postponing his trip to Switzerland, where he is to lead a new round of talks with Iran on its nuclear program – a move that raises questions about what's next for the preliminary ceasefire agreement, the Associated Press reported.

The team led by Vance had been ready to leave but is delaying the trip, the White House said, citing difficult logistics for the talks. The announcement came after a report by the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, that Iran was delaying sending its delegation to Switzerland because of Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, he took the relatively unusual step of appearing at the White House to defend the initial agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and hold more talks. He said that while the deal includes concessions, Iran must first meet U.S. demands.

“When they increase their good behavior, we can increase the economic relief,“ Vance said. “If they decrease their good behavior, we can stop it.“