Israeli Minister: All of Lebanon must burn

All of Lebanon must burn, said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - a figure from the country's far right and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the deaths of four Israeli soldiers killed in the neighboring country, reported Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"With all due respect to the Americans, but Israel must give a clear signal to the world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens should not be left to chance. All of Lebanon must burn", Ben-Gvir stressed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced today that they have struck infrastructure of the "Hezbollah" group in the Bekaa Valley, located 30 kilometers from the Lebanese capital Beirut. The IDF said the attack was carried out in response to repeated ceasefire violations by "Hezbollah".

This morning, the IDF announced the deaths of four of its soldiers killed during military operations in southern Lebanon. These are the first losses of the Israeli army since the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, which is supposed to end military operations on all fronts in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where Israel and the pro-Iranian Islamist movement "Hezbollah" are fighting each other.

US-Iranian talks in Switzerland were suddenly canceled. US Vice President J.D. Vance's team arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, ready to fly to the Bürgenstock meeting for talks with Iran, before the trip was abruptly canceled, the British publication notes.

The cancellation of the talks came after information from the pan-Arab satellite channel Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, that Iran was postponing sending its delegation to Switzerland because of Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.

Israel, which was not included in the peace talks and has distanced itself from the US-Iran agreement, continues to fight Hezbollah in Lebanon. The memorandum of understanding calls for a "final end" to the war in Lebanon and to guarantee the country's "territorial integrity and sovereignty." US President Donald Trump said he expects a complete ceasefire on all fronts.