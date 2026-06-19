Between 30 and 50 euros! Venice is considering raising the entrance fee for day-trippers

Venice's new mayor Simone Venturini said that the city government is considering a significant increase in the controversial entrance fee for day-trippers, which on certain days could reach between 30 and 50 euros, writes "The Guardian"

Venturini, who was elected mayor at the end of May and was previously responsible for tourism in the city, explained that the measure aims to limit the influx of tourists during periods of greatest pressure on the historic city.

"The entrance fee is currently the only effective tool for controlling the number of daily visitors," he said. He said the municipality is preparing a proposal to the Italian government to allow the fee to be increased on certain days and when pre-determined booking thresholds are reached.

Venice became the first tourist city in the world to introduce an entrance fee for visitors. The scheme started in 2024, when tourists visiting the city without staying overnight paid 5 euros for 29 days between April and July.

In 2025, the measure was extended to 54 days, with the fee doubled for visitors who booked their visit at the last minute. This year, the system already covers 60 days.

Although there has been no significant drop in the number of tourists so far, in the first year of its implementation, the fee has brought the municipality 2.4 million euros in revenue - significantly more than initial estimates.

The fee is paid online, and visitors receive a QR code that they must present when checking at the main entry points to the city, including the "Venice Santa Lucia" railway station.

Exempt from payment are tourists who have booked an overnight stay in Venice, residents of the Veneto region, where a large part of the same-day visitors come from, as well as children under 14. Even tourists with hotel reservations are required to register their visit in a special online system.

Venturini stressed that the funds from the fee will be used to finance city services and maintain the unique city built on water.

According to the municipality, the costs of maintaining and protecting Venice exceed 100 million euros per year.

Venice has been among the European cities most affected by overtourism for years. During peak periods, the number of visitors many times exceeds that of permanent residents, which puts pressure on the transport system, public services and the historical heritage of the city, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.